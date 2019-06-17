'Chasing Perfect' Doc Trailer Profiling Car Designer Frank Stephenson

"It's very difficult, if not impossible, to achieve perfection." 1091 Media has unveiled the official trailer for an indie documentary titled Chasing Perfect, a profile of the famous car designer Frank Stephenson. Not everyone knows his name, but you probably do know the cars he has designed: the Mini Cooper, Ferrari F430, Fiat 500, and a number of slick McLaren cars (that none of us can afford to own). In 2008, Autoblog called Stephenson "one of most influential automotive designers of our time". The doc is a retrospective of his work and life, giving us an inside look at his techniques, while also showing us the life he lives which influences him and his career. This looks like a fun doc. The trailer ends with a big twist, too! Check this out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Helena Coan's doc Chasing Perfect, direct from YouTube:

A singular, charming portrait of Frank Stephenson, one of the most influential car designers in the world, whose designs range from high-concept hypercars such as the McLaren P1 to everyday city vehicles as the iconic new Mini. Chasing Perfect is directed by British filmmaker / musician Helena Coan, making her feature directorial debut with this doc after a narrative short film previously. Produced by Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter. Executive produced by Phil Hunt, Nick Manzi, Nicola Pearcey, and Compton Ross. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere as far as we know. 1091 Media will release Helena Coan's Chasing Perfect doc direct-to-VOD starting on July 9th, 2019 this summer. Anyone interested in this one?