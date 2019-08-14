Christina Milian Wins an Inn in Trailer for RomCom 'Falling Inn Love'

"I was hoping to talk to you about a proposition." Netflix has debuted the trailer for a romantic comedy titled Falling Inn Love, which is the cheesiest way of hinting that this cliche love story is centered around an inn. Of course it is. From the director of Cruel Intentions and "Suits", Falling Inn Love is about a city girl who surprisingly enters a contest and wins a rustic New Zealand inn. She decides to patch it up and sell it, and in the process meets a hunky man who helps her repair the place. Christina Milian stars as Gabriela, with Adam Demos, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Anna Jullienne, Claire Chitham, Blair Strang, Jonathan Martin, William Walker, Daniel Watterson, and Simone Walker. This looks as cheesy and as cliche as they come, with all the usual romcom tropes, like an exotic location and a bearded bachelor.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Roger Kumble's Falling Inn Love, from Netflix's YouTube:

When city girl Gabriela (Christina Milian) spontaneously enters a contest and wins a rustic New Zealand inn, she teams up with bighearted contractor Jake Taylor (Adam Demos) to fix & flip it. Falling Inn Love is directed by American filmmaker Roger Kumble, of the films Cruel Intentions, The Sweetest Thing, Wild X-Mas, College Road Trip, and Furry Vengeance previously, as well as lots of TV directing work including episodes of "Suits" and "Pretty Little Liars". The script is by Elizabeth Hackett & Hilary Galanoy. Produced by Robyn Snyder. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will release Kumble's Falling Inn Love streaming exclusively starting on August 29th at the end of this month.