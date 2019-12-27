Christina Ricci in '10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up' Trailer

"We really don't know each other at all…" Signature Entertainment in the UK has unveiled an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled 10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up. The title is a direct reference to a part of the plot, but it's also a bit too similar to 10 Things I Hate About You to be considered original. Christina Ricci plays Abigail, a single mother of two who meets a man named Ben at a bar. They jokingly come up with a list of things to do before their imagined breakup, knowingly full well they’ll never even start a relationship. But when the joke turns in to a one-night stand that brings a pregnancy, things gets a whole lot more complicated. Co-starring Hamish Linklater, with Lindsey Broad, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Brady Jenness, Katia Winter, Jon Abrahams, and Scott Adsit. This looks charming, right?

Official UK trailer for Galt Niederhoffer's 10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up, on YouTube:

The night that single mother Abigail (Christina Ricci) meets Ben (Hamish Linklater) at a bar, they jokingly come up with a list of things to do before their imagined breakup, knowingly full well they'll never even start a relationship. But when the joke turns into a one-night stand things become a lot more complicated. 10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up is directed by veteran producer and also occasional filmmaker Galt Niederhoffer, director of the films Myth America and The Romantics previously. The screenplay is also written by Galt Niederhoffer. This originally premiered at the Nantucket Film Festival a few years back. Signature Ent. will release 10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up in the UK direct-to-VOD starting on February 10th, 2020 coming up soon. No US release date has been announced yet. How does it look?