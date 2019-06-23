MOVIE TRAILERS
'Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am?' Biopic Documentary Trailer
by Alex Billington
June 23, 2019
Source: YouTube
"Find your own true destiny and purpose in this life, while the book is still open…" Virgil Films has debuted the trailer for Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am?, a documentary about musician Clarence Clemons. Also known as "The Big Man", Clarence played saxophone and was a part of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band for many years. This new Who Do I Think I Am? (I like the twist from "who do you" to "I") documentary highlights the life of the beloved E Street band member, while also showing another side not many saw when he was away from stage. "It's an intimate portrait of a man who searched for enlightenment at the unknowingly final years of his life." With the help of producer Joe Amodei, the film has become more than just a document of Clarence's spiritual journey - it's biography for his life and a love letter and farewell from those that knew him best. Clemons passed away in 2011 at the age of 69. Looks like a nice spiritual doc.
Official trailer for Nick Mead's doc Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am?, direct from YouTube:
Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am? highlights Clarence's life as a musician and a member of the E Street band while also presenting another side of Clarence not many saw when he was away from bright stage lights. It's an intimate portrait of a man who searched for enlightenment and for meaning at the unknowingly final years of his life. Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am? is directed by filmmaker Nick Mead, director of the narrative films Bank Robber and Swing, as well as the other docs The Colony, Who Do I Think I Am? (2011), and My First Guitar previously. This premiered at the Asbury Park Music in Film Festival earlier this year. Virgil Films will release Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am? in select US theaters starting on June 28th this month. For more info, visit their Facebook page. Who's interested?
FEATURED POSTS
POPULAR COMMENTS
LAST YEAR'S TOP 10
FOLLOW US HERE
Follow Alex's main profile on :
Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here
ON FACEBOOK / ADS