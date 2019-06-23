'Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am?' Biopic Documentary Trailer

"Find your own true destiny and purpose in this life, while the book is still open…" Virgil Films has debuted the trailer for Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am?, a documentary about musician Clarence Clemons. Also known as "The Big Man", Clarence played saxophone and was a part of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band for many years. This new Who Do I Think I Am? (I like the twist from "who do you" to "I") documentary highlights the life of the beloved E Street band member, while also showing another side not many saw when he was away from stage. "It's an intimate portrait of a man who searched for enlightenment at the unknowingly final years of his life." With the help of producer Joe Amodei, the film has become more than just a document of Clarence's spiritual journey - it's biography for his life and a love letter and farewell from those that knew him best. Clemons passed away in 2011 at the age of 69. Looks like a nice spiritual doc.

Official trailer for Nick Mead's doc Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am?, direct from YouTube:

Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am? is directed by filmmaker Nick Mead, director of the narrative films Bank Robber and Swing, as well as the other docs The Colony, Who Do I Think I Am? (2011), and My First Guitar previously. This premiered at the Asbury Park Music in Film Festival earlier this year. Virgil Films will release Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am? in select US theaters starting on June 28th this month. For more info, visit their Facebook page.