Cody Horn & Cait Cortelyou in Trailer for 'Ask for Jane' 1960s Drama

"This was us doing it for us." LevelFilm has debuted an official trailer for an indie film titled Ask for Jane, based on a true story about a group of women in the late 1960s who secretly offered safe abortions. "Imagine a world where abortion is punishable by prison, and getting birth control is nearly impossible. As a result, women die every day from taking matters into their own hands. When a pregnant student at the University of Chicago attempts to take her own life, Rose and Janice find a doctor willing to perform the procedure in secret to save the woman's life." Together they decide to launch the Jane Collective: a secret organization to help other women obtain safe and illegal abortions. Starring Cait Cortelyou and Cody Horn, along with Sarah Steele, Sarah Ramos, Alison Wright, Ben Rappaport, & Sophie von Haselberg. See below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Rachel Carey's Ask for Jane, direct from YouTube:

A group of determined Midwestern women begin providing safe but illegal abortions in this 1960s period drama based on a true story. Ask for Jane is directed by American filmmaker Rachel Carey, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films and other TV work previously. The screenplay is written by Rachel Carey and Cait Cortelyou. This premiered at the Hamptons Film Festival last year, and played at numerous other small fests including Woodstock, Napa Valley, Lone Star, St. Louis; plus at the Big Apple Festival and SF IndieFest earlier this year. For more info on the film, visit the official website. LevelFilm will release Carey's Ask for Jane in select US theaters starting May 17th next month. Who's interested in this?