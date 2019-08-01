'Come Home' Featurette Takes Us Back to Derry for 'It: Chapter Two'

"The evil in Derry is lurking, so they have no choice but to finish what was started…" Warner Bros has released a new making of featurette for horror movie It: Chapter Two, the highly anticipated sequel to the first It movie from 2017. We also featured the full-length official trailer just a few weeks ago, and it looks horrifyingly awesome. The "Losers Club" from Derry, Maine, returns home after 27 years to the confront the creepy clown from their past. This featurette includes interviews with Stephen King and most of the cast. Starring James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Jay Ryan as Ben, Bill Hader as Richie, James Ransone as Eddie, Andy Bean as Stanley, and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike; with Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the Clown, plus Jess Weixler, Teach Grant, Jake Weary, & Xavier Dolan. The more they show from this sequel, the more excited I am. It's looking good, really good, hopefully scarier than the first.

Here's the new "Come Home" featurette for Andy Muschietti's It: Chapter Two, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Muschietti's It: Chapter Two here, or the main official trailer here.

Twenty-seven years after the events of the summer of 1989, It (Bill Skarsgård) returns. The Losers' Club fulfill their promises and return to Derry to put an end to the evil being once and for all. Unbeknownst to them, It has returned, stronger and crueler than ever. It: Chapter Two is again directed by Argentinian filmmaker Andy Muschietti (aka Andrés Muschietti), who directed It: Chapter One and the "Locke & Key" series, and originally made his feature directorial debut with the 2013 film Mamá produced by Guillermo del Toro. The Chapter Two screenplay is again written by Gary Dauberman; adapted from Stephen King's horror novel of the same name, first published 1986. Warner Bros will release Muschietti's It: Chapter Two in theaters everywhere starting on September 6th, 2019 coming up in a few months. Who's scared now?