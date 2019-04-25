Copycat Creatures in Official Trailer for Sci-Fi Horror Film 'Assimilate'

"First they bite you, and then they turn into you." Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for an indie sci-fi horror titled Assimilate, also known as Replicate, from filmmaker John Murlowski (of Killer Caregiver, Nightmare Best Friend). The film is about three friends making a web series about their small town who discover that their neighbors are being killed and replaced by creatures who are perfect copies of their victims. Sounds creepy - a bit like Invasion of the Body Snatchers meets Species, something like that. Starring Joel Courtney, Calum Worthy, Andi Matichak, Katherine McNamara, Cam Gigandet, Mason McNulty, Terry Dale Parks, Vito Viscuso, and Jennifer Pierce Mathus. This looks horrific.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for John Murlowski's Assimilate, direct from B-D's YouTube:

In Assimilate, best friends Zach (Joel Courtney), Randy (Calum Worthy), and Kayla (Andi Matichak) discover that their neighbors are being killed and replaced by perfect copies of their victims. Their only chance to survive is to covertly record the invasion in a desperate attempt to warn the world. Assimilate, formerly titled Replicate, is directed by American filmmaker John Murlowski, of many films previously including Santa with Muscles, Terminal Error, Black Cadillac, Cop Dog, Nowhere to Hide, Freeway Killer, Christmas Mail, Zombie Hamlet, Crimes of the Mind, Deadly Pursuit, A Date to Die For, Killer Caregiver, and Nightmare Best Friend. The script is written by John Murlowski & Steven Palmer Peterson. Gravitas will release Murlowski's Assimilate in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 24th. Anyone interested?