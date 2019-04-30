Crazy First Trailer for 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Live-Action Hybrid Movie

"Basically, it looks like I'm going to have to save your planet." Paramount has finally debuted the first full-length trailer for the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie, and it looks crazy. Ben Schwartz stars as the voice of Sonic, the furry blue "hedgehog" who can run extremely fast and control electricity and do all kinds of wild things. Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik, the nefarious evil scientist hellbent on capturing him for the government and using him for their means. Because, of course, that's always what they want. The cast includes James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Neal McDonough, and Adam Pally. This looks pretty much exactly like you think it might, which is both good and bad. I don't even know what to think of this. Maybe it will be good fun? Maybe it will be a disaster? I'm not totally opposed to this, I'll admit that at least.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jeff Fowler's Sonic the Hedgehog movie, from YouTube:

Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy movie based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. Sonic the Hedgehog is directed by filmmaker / VFX veteran Jeff Fowler, making his feature directorial debut after directing the short film Gopher Broke previously. The screenplay is credited to Patrick Casey, Josh Miller, and Oren Uziel; from a story by Van Robichaux and Evan Susser. And based on characters created by Naoto Ohshima and Hirokazu Yasuhara. Paramount will release the Sonic the Hedgehog movie in theaters everywhere starting on November 8th, 2019 in the fall. First impression? So who's down to watch this?