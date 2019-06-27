Creepy Giant Spider Haunts a Family in First 'Itsy Bitsy' Teaser Trailer

"Went up the water spout…" This looks scary as all hell. Scream Factory has debuted the first teaser trailer for a new indie horror feature titled Itsy Bitsy, from filmmaker Micah Gallo (a VFX producer making his feature directorial debut). As the title hints at, this is a new horror movie about a giant spider but this time it's actually, seriously scary - not some fake looking bug. This one looks real, and giant, and the shots in this will give you the creeps. Don't watch if you hate spiders (like me) - it'll ruin your day/week/year/life. "A creepy-crawly creature feature based on the centuries-old poem, Itsy Bitsy weaves a sinister web of family drama, personal demons, and a horrifying monster." It stars Bruce Davison, Denise Crosby, Elizabeth Roberts, Arman Darbo, Chloe Perrin, Treva Etienne, and Eileen Dietz. Tread carefully, my friends.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ two posters) for Micah Gallo's Itsy Bitsy, direct from YouTube (via BD):

Kara, a private nurse and single mother, moves from the big city to the quiet countryside with her two children, 13-year-old Jesse and 8-year-old Cambria, to live with and take care of an elderly man with multiple sclerosis. Things seem normal enough until Jesse discovers a mysterious old relic in the old man's house, leading to unexpected and horrifying things coming to life… "A creepy-crawly creature feature based on the centuries-old poem." Itsy Bitsy is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Micah Gallo (follow him @MicahDGallo), a VFX industry veteran making his feature directorial debut after a couple of short films previously. The screenplay is written by Jason Alvino, Bryan Dick, and Micah Gallo; from a story by Micah Gallo. Scream Factory will release the film, but hasn't set the exact date yet. Who else is freaked out?