Creepy International Trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Us' Plays Up the Horror

"It's like there's this black cloud hanging over us." This will give you the chills. A new international trailer has arrived for Jordan Peele's horror thriller Us, opening in theaters next month. This trailer is from Korea, and it's similar to the first trailer, but plays up all the quietness and unexplainable confusion of the horror elements way more than that first one. There's a number of really unsettling silent moments in this trailer where they just let the eeriness of this doppelgänger family build tension. I'd actually say this is the best trailer for Us yet. Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke star as husband and wife of a family who take their kids to their beach house, but mysterious people appear and things get really weird. Also starring Elisabeth Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kara Hayward, Anna Diop, Tim Heidecker, Nathan Harrington Shahadi Wright Joseph, plus Evan Alex and Madison Curry as their two kids. Can't wait to see this.

Here's the new international trailer (+ poster) for Jordan Peele's Us, direct from YouTube (via SlashFilm):

You can also rewatch the first official trailer for Jordan Peele's Us here, to see the original reveal again.

A mother and father (Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke) take their kids to their beach house, expecting to enjoy time with friends, but their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some visitors arrive uninvited. Us is directed by American actor / writer / comedian / filmmaker Jordan Peele, his second feature film after directing Get Out previously. He has also produced a few movies, in addition to working on the script for Keanu, including BlacKkKlansman. This might secretly premiere at a festival, but nothing is announced yet. Universal will release Peele's Us in theaters everywhere starting March 22nd, 2019 coming up soon. Follow Jordan on Twitter @JordanPeele or follow #UsMovie for more updates. Who's ready to see this?