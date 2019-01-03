Creepy New Trailer for Supernatural Child Horror Thriller 'The Prodigy'

"He may need a specialist." Orion has released aew full-length official trailer for another evil child horror thriller titled The Prodigy, hitting theaters next month. The only synopsis available is quite vague, but it's (obviously) about a child who has some demonic force living inside of him. His mother becomes increasingly concerned about his odd behavior and decides to do something about it, which might just (probably will) make things worse. Jackson Robert Scott stars as Miles, with Taylor Schilling as his mother Sarah, and a cast including Colm Feore, Brittany Allen, Peter Mooney, and Olunike Adeliyi. It looks as creepy as it sounds, but I think the first teaser was more effective. Though the final shot in this trailer is unsettling.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Nicholas McCarthy's The Prodigy, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for McCarthy's The Prodigy here, to see the original intro again.

There’s something wrong with Miles (Jackson Robert Scott). A mother (Taylor Schilling) concerned about her young son's disturbing behavior thinks something supernatural may be affecting him. The Prodigy is directed by American filmmaker Nicholas McCarthy, of the movies The Pact and At the Devil's Door previously, as well as a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Jeff Buhler. This is produced by Tara Farney and Tripp Vinson, for the production company Vinson Films. Orion will release McCarthy's The Prodigy in theaters everywhere starting on February 8th, 2019 next month. Who wants to see this film?