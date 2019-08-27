Creepy Trailer for Horror Film 'The Dead Center' Starring Shane Carruth

"Do you know why you came to be?" "I died. And I came back." Arrow Video has unveiled an official trailer for the horror indie film The Dead Center, which premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year. It also played at the Glasgow and Chattanooga Film Festivals earlier this year, and is dropping in theaters + on VOD + on DVD this fall for horror fans who are interested. This horror stars Shane Carruth, the indie filmmaker (Primer, Upstream Color), this time working only as an actor (and also a producer). He plays a hospital psychiatrist whose sanity is pushed to the edge when a frightened amnesiac patient insists that he has died and brought something terrible back from the other side. Also starring Jeremy Childs, Poorna Jagannathan, and Bill Feehely. This looks super unsettling and extra creepy, and really picks up halfway through when they pull back that hospital sheet with the open mouth. Horror fans should keep an eye on it.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Billy Senese's The Dead Center, direct from Arrow's YouTube:

Troubled psychiatrist Daniel Forrester (Carruth) is drawn to help a mysterious patient who is brought to the emergency psych ward in a catatonic state with no memory of how he reached the hospital. As if to exorcise his own demons, the doctor feverishly tries to break through to his mysterious patient. But as a spate of mysterious deaths shake the ward to its core, Forrester comes to suspect that there is more to his new ward than meets the eye. As he comes to realize what he’s unleashed, a desperate race against the forces of evil threatens to swallow him whole. The Dead Center is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Billy Senese, his second feature film after making Closer to God previously. This premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year. Arrow will release Senese's The Dead Center in select theaters + on VOD starting October 11th coming up soon, then on Blu-ray starting October 22nd. How does that look?