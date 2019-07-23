Cynthia Erivo is Harriet Tubman in First Full Trailer for 'Harriet' Movie

"You're confident, composed… When trouble comes, you'll be ready." Focus Features has unveiled the first official trailer for Harriet, telling the extraordinary true story of American icon Harriet Tubman. Many of us learned about her in history class growing up, now we get to see a whole film about her. Tubman is responsible for helping free numerous slaves using the Underground Railroad in the 1800s, bringing them to the North to freedom. Based on the story of iconic freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, played by Cynthia Erivo, telling of her escape from slavery and subsequent missions to free dozens of slaves in the face of growing pre-Civil War adversity. The full cast includes Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Clarke Peters, Tim Guinee, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Leslie Odom Jr., Tory Kittles, Deborah Ayorinde, and Omar J. Dorsey. This looks powerful and inspiring, with one hell of a lead performance.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kasi Lemmons's Harriet, direct from Focus' YouTube:

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of a truly iconic American freedom fighter, Harriet tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's (Cynthia Erivo) escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. Harriet is directed by American actress / filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, director of the films Eve's Bayou, The Caveman's Valentine, Talk to Me, and Black Nativity previously. The screenplay is written by Gregory Allen Howard and Kasi Lemmons. Produced by Debra Martin Chase, and Gregory Allen Howard, and Daniela Taplin Lundberg. Focus Features will release Lemmons' Harriet in select US theaters starting November 1st, 2019 later this fall. Follow @harrietfilm. First impression? How does that look?