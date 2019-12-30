Dafne Keen & Andy Garcia in First Trailer for Road Trip Comedy 'Ana'

"We need a real plan!" Gravitas Ventures has debuted a trailer for a road trip indie comedy adventure titled Ana, about a young woman trying to find her real father on the island of Puerto Rico. The film stars Dafne Keen (the badass girl from Logan) as Ana, who meets a man named Rafa in a chance encounter. Together they embark on a road trip to try and save him from bankruptcy, or worse, encountering mystery and danger along the way. Also starring Andy Garcia as Rafa, with Luna Lauren Velez, Ramón Franco, Julitza Berberena, and Blas Sien Diaz. This looks like an intriguing little film, but they're tossing it out rather quietly at the start of January which is really not a good sign. Perhaps it's still worth a watch? Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Charles McDougall's Ana, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

Tells the story of an auto dealer named Rafa (Andy Garcia), facing bankruptcy during the recession in Puerto Rico, who discovers a nine-year-old girl (Dafne Keen) sleeping in the back of one of his cars. When the pair embark on a journey across the Caribbean island to find Ana's father, they face an expedition filled with mystery and danger. Ana is directed by veteran TV filmmaker Charles McDougall, director of the films Arrivederci Millwall and Heart previously, as well as lots of TV work including "The Office" and the most recent "Four Weddings and a Funeral" series. The screenplay is written by Chris Cole. Produced by Luillo Ruiz and Belly Torres. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas will release McDougall's Ana in select theaters + on VOD starting January 3rd, 2020 coming up. Anyone?