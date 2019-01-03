Daisy is Planning a Mission in Fourth 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' Teaser

"I need Captain Snowball for a top secret rescue." Universal + Illumination Entertainment have debuted a fourth teaser trailer for Chris Renaud's The Secret Life of Pets 2, the sequel to the animated hit from a few years ago about pets and the life they have after their owners leave for work. This teaser focuses entirely on a new character - a cute dog named Daisy, voiced by Tiffany Haddish. The first teaser featured the dog Max, the second teaser was all about the cat Chloe, and the third teaser re-introduced the rabbit Snowball as Captain Snowball, voiced by Kevin Hart. The full cast also includes Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Albert Brooks, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Kylie Hart, Nick Kroll, and Pete Holmes. Expect even more characters teasers in addition to these four. Meet Daisy below.

Here's the fourth teaser trailer (+ poster) for Chris Renaud's The Secret Life of Pets 2, from YouTube:

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination Entertainment founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel. The Secret Life of Pets 2 is once again directed by animation filmmaker Chris Renaud, who directed the first Pets movie, as well as Despicable Me, The Lorax, and Despicable Me 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Brian Lynch (who also wrote the first film). The film is produced by animation studio Illumination Entertainment. Universal will release Renaud's The Secret Life of Pets 2 in theaters everywhere starting June 7th, 2019 this summer. Still funny enough?