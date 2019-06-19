Daisy Ridley in New Trailer for Long Lost Fantasy Horror Film 'Scrawl'

"Do you like what you've done?" "No." Way back when, before anyone knew who Rey was and before The Force Awakens opened, British actress Daisy Ridley starred in a little indie horror project titled Scrawl, from filmmaker Peter Hearn. The film played at a few small festivals in 2015, but has never been officially released - until now. If anyone still cares. Scrawl is a fantasy horror about a boy who writes a comic book with his best friend, only to discover that what they show starts to really happen. Along with the appearance of a mysterious girl, he is forced to face the reality of what he has written, and begins a battle to attempt to rewrite death. Starring Daisy Ridley, along with Mark Forester Evans, Liam Hughes, Chris Casey, Nathalie Pownall, Elizabeth Boag, Annabelle Le Gresley, Joe Daly, Ellie Selwood, and Derek Jones as "The Caretaker". Not really sure this will be worth the wait, but it might entertain a few viewers.

Here's the new official trailer (+ a few old posters) for Peter Hearn's Scrawl, direct from YouTube:

A boy writes a comic book with his best friend, and finds situations depicted in the comic book coming to life. Along with the appearance of a mysterious girl, the boy is forced to face the reality of what he has written, and begins a battle to attempt to rewrite death. Scrawl is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Peter Hearn, director of the films Appleseed Lake and Cross-Eyed Waltz previously. This film originally premiered at the Fright Night Film Festival and Zed Fest Film Festival back in 2015, and another festival in 2016, but hasn't shown anywhere else since then. After being delayed for so long, Hearn's Scrawl is finally set for an official release starting on June 11th, 2019 this month. Anyone still interested in this? For more info + more updates on Scrawl, visit the Facebook page or follow them on Twitter @scrawlmovie.