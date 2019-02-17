Daniah De Villiers in US Trailer for Adventure 'Mia and the White Lion'

"I'm going to get you to somewhere safe… and then you'll be free." A new official US trailer has debuted for the charming adventure Mia and the White Lion, which was first released last year in France under the title Mia et le lion blanc - since it's made by a French filmmaker, though the dialogue is mostly in English. The story is about a young girl from London who moves to Africa with her parents where she befriends a white lion cub. After the lion grows up, she decides to set out on a journey across the South African savanna in search of another land where Charlie can live out his life in freedom. Daniah De Villiers stars as Mia, with a full cast including Mélanie Laurent, Langley Kirkwood, Ryan Mac Lennan, Lionel Newton, Lillian Dube, and Brandon Auret. This was shot at the Welgedacht Reserve in South Africa, and filming took place over three years to make the story feel even more authentic. Who doesn't love a big, cuddly cat?

Here's the new trailer (+ posters) for Gilles de Maistre's Mia and the White Lion, direct from YouTube:

And here's the original international trailer for Maistre's Mia and the White Lion, also from YouTube:

Shot over the course of three years, Mia and the White Lion centers on a willful young girl named Mia (Daniah De Villiers) whose family decides to leave London to manage a lion farm in South Africa. She bonds with a white lion cub named Charlie but become distraught by the thought that he could be in harm and sets out on a journey across the South African savanna in search of another land where Charlie can live out his life in freedom. Mia and the White Lion is directed by French filmmaker Gilles de Maistre, director of the films Killer Kid and Ferocious previously, as well as many TV series documentaries over the last decade. The screenplay is co-written by Prune de Maistre & William Davies, from a story by Jean-Paul Husson; based on an original idea by Prune de Maistre & Gilles de Maistre. The film first premiered at the Cinéfilous Festival last year, and opened in France and most of Europe in December / January already. Mia and the White Lion will be released in select US theaters starting April 12th this spring. Who's interested?