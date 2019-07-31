Daniel Kaluuya & Jodie Turner-Smith in Full Trailer for 'Queen & Slim'

"Thank you for bringing us this far… Thank you for this journey… no matter how it ends." Universal has debuted the full-length trailer for the movie Queen & Slim, directed by music video filmmaker Melina Matsoukas, from a screenplay written by the very talented Lena Waithe. The title is a nod to Bonnie & Clyde, about two people who go on the run after an accident. A couple's first date takes an unexpected turn when a police officer pulls them over, but the man then kills the cop in self defense. Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, decide to go on the run. Starring Daniel Kaluuya as Slim, Jodie Turner-Smith (from "Nightflyers") as Queen. "Joining a legacy of films such as Bonnie & Clyde and Thelma & Louise, Queen & Slim is a powerful, consciousness-raising love story that confronts the staggering human toll of racism and the life-shattering price of violence." Also starring Bokeem Woodbine, Sturgill Simpson, Chloë Sevigny, and Scott Rapp. This looks so damn good. It's a complex, dangerous concept, but seems to be handled with such deep heartfelt care and concern.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Melina Matsoukas' Queen & Slim, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Matsoukas' Queen & Slim here, to see the original reveal again.

While on a forgettable first date together in Ohio, a black man (Daniel Kaluuya) and a black woman (Jodie Turner-Smith), are pulled over for a minor traffic infraction. The situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results, when the man kills the police officer in self-defense. Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run. But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country. As they drive, these two unlikely fugitives will discover themselves and each other in the most dire and desperate of circumstances, and will forge a deep and powerful love that will reveal their shared humanity and shape the rest of their lives. Queen & Slim is directed by filmmaker Melina Matsoukas, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films and a bunch of music videos previously, including Beyonce’s "Formation" and the Nike "Equality" campaign. The screenplay is written by Lena Waithe, from a story by James Frey. Universal will debut Matsoukas' Queen & Slim in select US theaters starting November 27th, 2019 this fall. Looking good? Who wants to see this?