Daniel Radcliffe in First Full Trailer for 'Escape from Pretoria' Thriller

"Your whole plan is doomed to failure…" Empire Mag. has debuted the first official trailer for a true story thriller titled Escape from Pretoria, which is opening first in the UK coming up this March. The film is about two white South Africans, imprisoned for working on behalf of the ANC. They attempt to escape from the notorious white man's Pretoria Prison, known as "Robben Island", the same place former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela was imprisoned before. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and Daniel Webber as the two leads, with a cast including Ian Hart, Nathan Page, Stephen Hunter, Mark Leonard Winter, Jeanette Cronin, David Wilson, and Ratidzo Mambo. Based on a true story, of course. This looks like a solid prison escape thriller, about insistent prisoners who want out as a way of fighting back. Have a look.

Here's the first UK trailer (+ poster) for Francis Annan's Escape from Pretoria, from Empire's YouTube:

Two white South Africans, imprisoned for working on behalf of the ANC, determine to escape from the notorious white man's 'Robben Island' jail, Pretoria Prison. Escape from Pretoria is directed by British filmmaker Francis Annan, director of the films Get Away and Woyzeck previously, as well as a few short films and some TV work. The screenplay is written by Francis Annan and L.H. Adams; adapted from Tim Jenkin's 2003 book "Inside Out: Escape from Pretoria Prison". With additional story development by Karol Griffiths. Produced by David Barron, Mark Blaney, Gary Hamilton, Michelle Krumm, and Jackie Sheppard. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. The film opens in the UK first starting March 6th, 2020. There's still no US release date set yet - stay tuned for more. First impression?