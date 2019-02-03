Dark 30-Second Super Bowl TV Spot for Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame'

"Some people move on, but not us…" Disney has debuted a new 30-second Super Bowl TV spot for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, the conclusion to this grand saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As everyone knows, this is the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War - and the first teaser trailer debuted last December. There's not much revealed in this spot, but it does contain brand new footage for everyone to pour over. So many questions still left unanswered, and many more with this footage. Engame stars everyone from the MCU: Chris Hemsworth, Elizabeth Olsen, Tessa Thompson, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Chris Evans, Cobie Smulders, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Dave Bautista, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, and many more. I'm intrigued by how much they're playing up the "everyone's gone" angle - this spot focuses entirely on that dark post-apocalyptic vibe.

Here's the official Super Bowl spot for the Russo Brothers' Avengers: Endgame, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame here, to see the original intro.

The Avengers prepare for a final showdown with Thanos. A culmination of 22 interconnected movies, the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the final turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it. Marvel's Avengers: Endgame is once again directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, known as the Russo Brothers, directors of the movies Welcome to Collinwood, You Me and Dupree, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War previously. The screenplay is written by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely; based on the Marvel comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Disney and Marvel Studios will release the Russo Brothers' finale Avengers: Endgame in theaters everywhere starting April 26th, 2019 to kick off the summer. Any good? Still excited for this?