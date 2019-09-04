Dark Woods Fairy Tale Horror 'Gretel and Hansel' Creepy Teaser Trailer

"Careful, dear… I'd hate for you to start something you can't stop." Orion has unveiled a teaser trailer for Gretel and Hansel, a new dark horror take on the classic "Hansel & Gretel" fairy tale, from the director of The Blackcoat's Daughter. The story you know hides a dark secret… A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. Starring Sophia Lillis (seen in the It movies), along with Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw, Charles Babalola, Sammy Leakey, and Beatrix Perkins. This teaser is super freaky right from the start, and has some clear Guillermo del Toro influences. Hell of an introduction to this new horror fairy tale. Check it out.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Oz Perkins' Gretel and Hansel, direct from YouTube:

A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl (Sophia Lillis) leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. Gretel and Hansel is directed by Ameican filmmaker Oz Perkins (aka Osgood Perkins), director of the films The Blackcoat's Daughter and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House previously. The screenplay is written by Rob Hayes (East Meets Barry West). Inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale. Produced by Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. Orion Pictures will release Oz Perkins' Gretel and Hansel in theaters everywhere starting January 31st, 2020 early next year. How does it look so far? Freaky or not?