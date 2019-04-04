Dave Bautista in First Full Trailer for Peter Segal's Spy Comedy 'My Spy'

"Just to be clear - this is a one time arrangement. Never again." STX Entertainment has debuted the first official trailer for an action comedy movie titled My Spy, yet another campy Hollywood comedy about a spy who befriends a kid. From director Peter Segal (Anger Management, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard, Get Smart, Second Act), the story follows a CIA operative who finds himself at the mercy of a precocious nine-year-old girl. The charming, lovable buff badass Dave Bautista stars, along with Chloe Coleman (from "Big Little Lies") as Sophie, plus Ken Jeong, Kristen Schaal, Nicola Correia-Damude, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Sima Fisher, Laura Cilevitz, and Ali Hassan. This looks like one of those super cheesy, but kinda fun comedies involving an adult teaming up with a kid to save his butt, while saving her from bullies.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Segal's My Spy, direct from STX's YouTube:

My Spy follows JJ, a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ's cover Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance JJ finds he is no match for her disarming charm and wit. My Spy is directed by American comedy filmmaker Peter Segal, of the movies Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, Tommy Boy, My Fellow Americans, Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, Anger Management, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard, Get Smart, Grudge Match, and Second Act most recently. The screenplay is written by Erich Hoeber and Jon Hoeber (both of Montana, Whiteout, RED, Battleship, RED 2, The Meg). STX Entertainment will release Segal's My Spy in theaters sometime later this year - stay tuned for an exact release date. First impression? Looking like fun?