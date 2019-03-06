Dave Bautista & Michelle Yeoh in Full 'Master Z: Ip Man Legacy' Trailer

"I thought I could put martial arts behind me. But deep down… I know I never could do that." Well Go USA has released an official trailer for a badass martial arts movie titled Master Z: Ip Man Legacy, another new story set in the (seemingly never-ending) Ip Man universe. This time, while keeping a low profile after his defeat from Ip Man, Cheung Tin Chi gets into trouble after getting into a fight with a powerful foreigner (Mr. Bautista, it seems). Max Zhang (aka Jin Zhang) stars as Cheung, with an awesome supporting cast including Dave Bautista, Michelle Yeoh, Tony Jaa, Chrissie Chau, Kevin Cheng, and Yan Liu. Best of all, this is directed by the martial arts master Yuen Woo-Ping, who has been directing films for years bringing us some of the finest martial arts action ever seen on screen. Of course this looks totally badass, and much better than that other recent Bruce Lee film Birth of the Dragon. You're going to want to see this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Yuen Woo-Ping's Master Z: Ip Man Legacy, from YouTube:

Legendary action director Yuen Woo-Ping draws on a stellar cast to create a hard-hitting martial arts blast worthy of its place in the celebrated Ip Man universe. Following his defeat by Master Ip, Cheung Tin Chi (Max Zhang), tries to make a life with his young son in Hong Kong, waiting tables at a bar that caters to expats. But it’s not long before the mix of foreigners, money, and triad leaders draw him once again to the fight. Master Z: Ip Man Legacy is directed by legendary Chinese martial arts choreographer / stuntman / actor / filmmaker Yuen Woo-Ping, who has directed films like Snake in the Eagle's Shadow, Drunken Master, Tiger Cage, Iron Monkey, True Legend, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny most recently. The screenplay is written by Tai-Li Chan and Edmond Wong. This initially premiered at the Busan Film Festival last year, and already opened in China last December. Well Go USA will release Master Z: Ip Man Legacy in select US theaters starting April 12th, 2019 this spring. Who's excited to watch this?