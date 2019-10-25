MOVIE TRAILERS

David Arquette & Jennifer Esposito in First Trailer for 'Mob Town' Film

October 25, 2019
Mob Town Trailer

"There is a network for organized crime running in & out of this area." Saban Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled Mob Town, the latest film made by actor / director Danny A. Abeckaser. It tells the story about the famed meeting of the heads of the Mafia in 1957 in upstate Apalachin, NY, during which a local cop went after 62 mobsters. "One cop faced off against the mob and changed law enforcement forever." This stars David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito, Danny A. Abeckaser, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and PJ Byrne. This looks like a "dramatic" Asylum rip-off of The Irishman, or any other mobster movie, with some seriously bad acting and nothing of interest to offer us besides "look, the Mafia is in town!" Ugh.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Danny A. Abeckaser's Mob Town, direct from YouTube:

Mob Town Poster

A story about the prominent meeting of the Mafia heads in 1957 in upstate Apalachin, NY. Mob Town, which also used the title Apalachin during production, is directed by Israeli-American actor / producer / filmmaker Danny A. Abeckaser, his second feature film following First We Take Brooklyn previously. The screenplay is written by Jon Carlo and Joe Gilford. Produced by Danny A. Abeckaser, Robert Ivker, and Vince P. Maggio. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films will debut Abeckaser's Mob Town in select US theaters starting December 13th this fall. Anyone into this?

