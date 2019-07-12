David Dastmalchian Battles a Bully in First Trailer for 'Teacher' Drama

"Who was it? Tell me! Now!" Cinedigm has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled Teacher, the feature directorial debut of producer Adam Dick. The film is about an English teacher who tries to fight back against a bully at the school where he works. David Dastmalchian stars as James Lewis, a teacher who decides to defend his favorite student from being constantly bullied by a rich, privileged, asshole kid. But he ends up going to disturbing lengths to protect them when he must confront the kid's well-connected, wealrgy father, played by Kevin Pollak. The cast includes Matthew Garry, Curtis Edward Jackson, Esme Perez, Helen Joo Lee, Alejandro Raya, Cedric Young, and Ilyssa Fradin. This seems like it might be inspired a bit by Falling Down, about a man who spirals out of control for vengeance. It's intense.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Dick's Teacher, direct from Cinedigm's YouTube:

Teacher follows the downward spiral of a high school English teacher (David Dastmalchian) as he goes to disturbing lengths to protect his favorite students from bullies and challenge a wealthy patron (Kevin Pollak) in the community. Teacher is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Adam Dick, making his feature directional debut after a directing number of shorts previously. Produced by Adam Dick, Matthew Helderman, and Zachary Kamen. Cinedigm opens Adam Dick's Teacher in select US theaters starting August 2nd, before arriving on VOD starting August 13th later this summer. Thoughts on this?