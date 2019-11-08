David Gyasi is a US Marshal in Trailer for Western 'Hell on the Border'

"Is there anybody that'll ride with ’em?" "I will." Lionsgate has released an official trailer for an indie "epic, action-packed Western" titled Hell on the Border. Based on the true life story of Bass Reeves, a legendary tough African American cowboy in the Wild West. David Gyasi stars as Bass Reeves, the first black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River. He worked mostly in Arkansas and the Oklahoma Territory. During his long career, he was credited with arresting more than 3,000 felons. He shot and killed 14 outlaws in self-defense. Sounds like quite a badass, alas this trailer isn't that badass after all. Hell on the Border also stars Frank Grillo, Zahn McClarnon, Randy Wayne, Manu Intiraymi, Rudy Youngblood, Ashley Atwood, and Ron Perlman. Looks like this might be entertaining, with some solid action scenes to boot.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Wes Miller's Hell on the Border, direct from YouTube:

This epic, action-packed Western tells the incredible true story of Bass Reeves (David Gyasi), the first black marshal in the Wild West. Having escaped from slavery after the Civil War, he arrives in Arkansas seeking a job with the law. To prove himself, he must hunt down a deadly outlaw (Frank Grillo) with the help of a grizzled journeyman (Ron Perlman). As he chases the criminal deeper into the Cherokee Nation, Reeves must not only dodge bullets, but severe discrimination in hopes of earning his star—and cement his place as a cowboy legend. Hell on the Border is both written & directed by filmmaker Wes Miller, director of the feature films Lily Grace: A Witch Story, Prayer Never Fails, River Runs Red, and Atone previously. It's produced by Curtis Nichouls, Henry Penzi, and Sasha Yelaun. Lionsgate will release Miller's Hell on the Border in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 13th coming up next month. Who's interested?