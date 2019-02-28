David Harbour Kicks Ass in Second Trailer for Neil Marshall's 'Hellboy'

"Why do you fight for those who hate and fear you?" Summit + Lionsgate have debuted a badass second trailer for the new Hellboy movie, directed by Neil Marshall (of Dog Soldiers, The Descent, Doomsday, Centurion). This fresh reboot of the live-action Hellboy series re-casts the main role, with David Harbour playing the big red guy with horns and a stone arm. Hellboy is forced to work the B.P.R.D, cleaning up nasty paranormal bad guys for the government (in London this time). The primary cast includes Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Daniel Dae Kim, Sasha Lane, Thomas Haden Church, Penelope Mitchell, Sophie Okonedo, Brian Gleeson, and Kristina Klebe. They went all out on the violence this time, especially with an R-rating, and it clearly shows. Whether that makes it a better movie, we'll have to wait & see. I will say - this trailer is badass!! Love the music, the action looks killer. I'm still excited to see how this turns out.

Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy (David Harbour), a demon caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge. This new Hellboy is directed by English filmmaker Neil Marshall, director of the films Dog Soldiers, The Descent, Doomsday, and Centurion previously, as well as a segment of the anthology film Tales of Halloween, and a few episodes of the latest "Westworld" and "Lost in Space" TV shows. The screenplay is written by Andrew Cosby and Christopher Golden, based on the Dark Horse comic books first created by Mike Mignola in 1993. Featuring music composed by Benjamin Wallfisch. Summit + Lionsgate will release Marhsall's R-rated Hellboy movie in theaters everywhere starting on April 12th coming up in spring. Who's planning to see this in theaters?