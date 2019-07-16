David Oyelowo in First Trailer for Blumhouse's Mystery 'Don't Let Go'

"Believe it or not, I'm sitting right here. Two weeks in the future." OTL Releasing & Blumhouse released the first official trailer for an indie thriller called Don't Let Go, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This has a cool concept - after a man's family dies in what appears to be a murder, he gets a phone call from one of the dead, his niece. He's not sure if she's a ghost or if he's going mad, but as it turns out, he's not. He can reach her by phone two weeks in the past, and tries to solve the murder before it really happens. This got some mixed reviews out of Sundance, but looks solid. David Oyelowo stars with Storm Reid, Mykelti Williamson, Byron Mann, and Shinelle Azoroh. Looks like it might be a good thriller.

Here's the first official trailer for Jacob Estes' Don't Let Go, direct from Blumhouse's YouTube:

After Detective Jack Radcliff's (David Oyelowo) family appears to be victim of a mysterious murder, he receives a startling phone call from his niece (Storm Reid), seemingly from the past. Now Jack must race to unravel a mystery to prevent a death that has already happened. Don't Let Go is directed by American filmmaker Jacob Estes, director of the films Mean Creek and The Details previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is also written by Jacob Estes, from a story by Estes and Drew Daywalt. Produced by Jason Blum of Blumhouse, as well as David Oyelowo. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. OTL Releasing will open Estes' Don't Let Go in select theaters starting August 30th next month.