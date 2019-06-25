Deadly Mist Covers Paris in New UK Trailer for 'Hold Your Breath' Film

"Special suits let patients go out. Then anything's possible." Signature Entertainment has debuted a brand new UK trailer for the indie survival thriller which they're now releasing with the title Hold Your Breath this fall. The film is originally titled Dans la Brume in French (which just means In the Fog) but has also had other international titles like Just a Breath Away and Toxic. The movie is about a "toxic mist" that covers the streets of Paris. Only those lucky enough to escape to the rooftops of the city were able to survive. Mathieu and Anna must face the fog if they have any hope of saving their daughter, who is trapped in a medical tank down below. Starring Olga Kurylenko & Romain Duris, with Fantine Harduin, Michel Robin, Anna Gaylor, Réphaël Ghrenassia, and Erja Malatier. This is yet another high concept urban survival thriller but it actually looks pretty cool, another take on the scary mist/fog horror. It's worth a look.

Here's the new UK trailer (+ two French posters) for Daniel Roby's Hold Your Breath, from YouTube:

Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace) and Romain Duris (All the money in the world) star in this gripping, high concept disaster thriller, set on the roof-tops of Paris. Mathieu and Anna are desperately trying to save their daughter from a deadly toxic mist that has engulfed Paris, when the city of lights is hit by an earthquake that fills the streets with a mysterious gas. Only those lucky enough to escape to the rooftops of the city were able to survive. Mathieu and Anna must face the fog if they have any hope of saving their daughter, who is trapped in a medical tank below. Hold Your Breath, also known as Just a Breath Away or Toxic or Dans la Brume, is directed by Canadian filmmaker Daniel Roby, director of the films White Skin, Funkytown, and Louis Cyr previously. The screenplay is written by Guillaume Lemans and Jimmy Bemon & Mathieu Delozier; from an original idea by Guillaume Lemans & Dominique Rocher. This originally opened in France last spring, and has already played in most of Europe. Signature will release Hold Your Breath on VOD in the UK starting September 30th this fall. There's still no US release date yet. Anyone interested?