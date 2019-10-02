Dev Patel in UK Trailer for 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'

"I can easily recall people of strong character. They weave their memory into my life's journey." Lionsgate UK has unveiled the first official trailer for the indie film The Personal History of David Copperfield, the latest feature made by acclaimed UK satirist Armando Iannucci (of In the Loop, The Death of Stalin). This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and also plays as the Opening Film at the London Film Festival this week. An avid Dickens fan, Iannucci adapts his story along with frequent collaborator Simon Blackwell, employing his comedic mastery and vivid characterizations to bring to life one of Dickens' most cherished characters in The Personal History of David Copperfield. Set in Victorian England, the film follows Dev Patel playing Copperfield as he encounters all kinds of characters throughout his life. Also starring Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, and Paul Whitehouse. This has Iannucci's trademark satire & humor, and it honestly looks funnier than expected. Especially with that sumptuous cast.

First UK trailer for Armando Iannucci's The Personal History of David Copperfield, from YouTube:

From birth to infancy, from adolescence to adulthood, the good-hearted David Copperfield (Dev Patel) is surrounded by kindness, wickedness, poverty and wealth, as he meets an array of remarkable characters in Victorian England. As David sets out to be a writer, in his quest for family, friendship, romance and status, the story of his life is the most seductive tale of all. The Personal History of David Copperfield is directed by acclaimed Scottish satirist/filmmaker Armando Iannucci, of the films In the Loop and The Death of Stalin previously, as well as work on TV series "I'm Alan Partridge", "The Thick of It" and "Veep". The screenplay is written by Simon Blackwell and Armando Iannucci, adapted from Charles Dickens' novel. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and it's playing at the London Film Festival next this fall. Iannucci's Copperfield film opens in the UK starting January 10th, 2020 early next year. There's still no official US release date set yet - stay tuned for additional updates. First impression? Interested to see this?