Devika Bhise in Full US Trailer for 'The Warrior Queen of Jhansi' Film

"Is that young queen still refusing to submit to company rule?" Roadside Attractions has just unveiled an official US trailer for an Indian historical action drama titled The Warrior Queen of Jhansi, also known as Swords and Sceptres: The Rani of Jhansi while in development. A tale of women's empowerment, The Warrior Queen of Jhansi tells the true story of Lakshmibai, the historic Queen of Jhansi who fiercely led her army against the British East India Company in the infamous mutiny of 1857. She is played by Devika Bhise in this film, and seems to be a bonafide warrior of both past & present. The full cast includes Jodhi May, Rupert Everett, Derek Jacobi, Nathaniel Parker, Ben Lamb, Omar Malik, R. Bhakti Klein, Arif Zakaria, and Yatin Karyekar. This looks especially cheesy, and if it weren't a true story, I'd say this is worth skipping. But it does look like an inspiring story. "We will fight for what is ours, and we will win."

Here's the official US trailer for Swati Bhise's The Warrior Queen of Jhansi, direct from YouTube:

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi tells the true historical story of the Rani (translation: Queen) of Jhansi, a feminist icon in India and a fearless, freedom fighter – a real-life Wonder Woman who earned a reputation as the Joan of Arc of the East when in 1857 India, as a 24-year old General, she led her people into battle against the British Empire. Her insurrection shifted the balance of power in the region and set in motion the demise of the notorious British East India Company and the beginning of the British Raj under Queen Victoria. The Warrior Queen of Jhansi is directed by Indian filmmaker Swati Bhise, making her feature directorial debut after over 30 years working as an ambassador of Indian culture in New York. The screenplay is written by Devika Bhise, Swati Bhise, and Olivia Emden. This premiered at the Vancouver Women In Film Festival earlier this year, but hasn't shown anywhere else yet. Roadside will release Bhise's The Warrior Queen of Jhansi in select US theaters starting November 15th in the fall. Anyone interested?