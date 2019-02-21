Diane Keaton & Jacki Weaver in Trailer for Cheerleader Comedy 'Poms'

"You were dying yesterday, and you're gonna be dying next week. In the meantime, you should be dancing your ass off." Step aside, Book Club - it's time to make way for Poms. STX Entertainment has debuted the first fun trailer for a movie titled Poms, a summer comedy opening in early May this year about geriatric cheerleaders. From director Zara Hayes, Poms is a comedy about a group of women who decide to form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community, proving that you're never too old to "bring it!" (They're description, not mine.) Diane Keaton stars as Martha, along with Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier, Charlie Tahan, Rhea Perlman, including Celia Weston, Phyllis Somerville, Charli Tahan, Alisha Boe, and Bruce McGill. This looks very goofy and cliche in every possible way, but perfect for your parents to enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ teaser poster) for Zara Hayes' Poms, direct from STX's YouTube:

Poms is an uplifting new comedy about Martha (Diane Keaton), a woman who moves into a retirement community and starts a cheerleading squad with her fellow residents, Sheryl (Jacki Weaver), Olive (Pam Grier) and Alice (Rhea Perlman), proving that it's never too late to follow your dreams. Poms is directed by British filmmaker Zara Hayes, a documentary filmmaker making her feature directorial debut, after directing the two docs Clothes to Die For and The Battle of the Sexes previously, plus lots of TV work. The screenplay is written by Shane Atkinson, from a story by Zara Hayes. Produced by Kelly McCormick; Alex Saks; Mad as Birds Films' Andy Evans, Ade Shannon, Celyn Jones, Sean Marley, and Rose Ganguzza. STX will release Hayes' Poms in theaters everywhere starting on May 10th, 2019 this summer. Who's into this?