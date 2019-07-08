Diane Kruger Goes Undercover in Official Trailer for 'The Operative'

"I just decided… I wasn't going to be afraid." Vertical Entertainment has debuted the official US trailer for the spy thriller The Operative, the latest from Israeli filmmaker Yuval Adler. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, but hasn't played at any other festivals. In the film, Diane Kruger stars as a woman trained and recruited to work as an undercover spy for Israel's intelligence agency the Mossad. She is sent to work in Tehran, but ends up in a love affair with her target, making everything more complex than it should to be. The cast includes Martin Freeman as her handler, Cas Anvar as her target, along with Rotem Keinan, Yohanan Herson, and Kate Nichols. This seems like it should be a slick spy thriller, alas it's a film without much to say, that meanders most of the time and ends before there's any conclusion.

Here's the official trailer (+ French poster) for Yuval Adler's The Operative, direct from YouTube:

The Operative is a taut psychological thriller about a young Western woman (Diane Kruger) recruited by the Mossad to go undercover in Tehran, Iran where she becomes entangled in a complex triangle with her handler (Martin Freeman) and her subject (Cas Anvar). The Operative is written and directed by Israeli filmmaker Yuval Adler, his second feature film after making Bethlehem in 2013 previously, and one other short film. It's adapted from Yiftach R. Atir's book The English Teacher. Produced by Anne Carey, Jonathan Doweck, Viola Fügen, Eitan Mansuri, and Michael Weber. It premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year. Vertical Ent. will release Adler's The Operative in select US theaters starting August 2nd coming up soon.