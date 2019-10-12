Did You Get a Letter? First Trailer for Horror Comedy 'Red Letter Day'

"Might be taking these letters a little too seriously…" Epic Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for the indie horror comedy Red Letter Day, which will be available to watch this November after premiering at numerous film festivals earlier this year. A typically quiet suburban community descends into chaos and paranoia after the delivery of mysterious red letters. A recently divorced mother and her two teens receive the letters, instructing them each to kill or be killed. As the bloodshed begins, they find themselves in a race against time to protect the ones they love from the people they thought they knew. This looks quite twisted. Starring Dawn Van de Schoot, Hailey Foss, Roger LeBlanc, Tiffany Helm, Kaeleb Zain Gartner, and Peter Strand Rumpel. It's a wicked concept, that definitely brings out the worst in people. Have fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Cameron Macgowan's Red Letter Day, from Epic's YouTube:

While adjusting to a new life in a quiet suburban community, a recently divorced mother and her two teens receive mysterious red letters instructing them each to kill or be killed. As the bloodshed begins, they find themselves in a race against time to protect the ones they love from the people they thought they knew. Red Letter Day is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Cameron Macgowan, making his feature directorial debut after numerous shorts previously, as well as other production work. Produced by Jason Wan Lim. This premiered at the Brussels Fantastic Film Festival earlier this year, and just played at FrightFest in the UK. Epic Pictures will release Macgowan's Red Letter Day in select US theaters starting November 1st, then on VOD/Blu-ray starting November 5th coming up soon. Anyone interested in this?