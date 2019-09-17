Dixie Egerickx in First Teaser Trailer for New 'The Secret Garden' Film

"This garden - it's capable of extraordinary things. Now will you believe in the magic?" Studiocanal UK has unveiled the first teaser trailer for another lovely movie adapted from the beloved book titled The Secret Garden. This new take on the classic is directed by Marc Munden (Miranda, The Mark of Cain), and stars Dixie Egerickx (from "Genius", The Little Stranger, & "A Royal Winter") as Mary Lennox. We all know the story, of course. It's about a young British girl born in India who returns to England as an oprhan and discovers a magical garden hidden in her uncle's mansion. The book was adapted once before in 1993 into a mvoie starring Kate Maberly & Maggie Smith. The full cast of this new adaptation includes Colin Firth, Maeve Dermody, Julie Walters, Jemma Powell, Amir Wilson, Sonia Goswami, and Edan Hayhurst. It's only a teaser for the 2020 release, so there isn't much to see yet, but it's looking good so far.

Here's the first UK teaser trailer for Marc Munden's The Secret Garden, from Studiocanal's YouTube:

The Secret Garden tells the story of Mary Lennox (Dixie Egerickx), a prickly and unloved 10-year-old girl, born in India to wealthy British parents. When they suddenly die, she is sent back to England to live with her uncle, Archibald Craven (Colin Firth) on his remote country estate deep in the Yorkshire moors. There, she begins to uncover many family secrets, particularly after meeting her sickly cousin (Edan Hayhurst), who has been shut away in a wing of the house. Together, these two damaged, slightly misfit children heal each other through their discovery of a wondrous secret garden, lost in the grounds of Misselthwaite Manor. A magical place of adventure that will change their lives forever. The Secret Garden is directed by English filmmaker Marc Munden, director of the films Miranda and The Mark of Cain previously, plus lots of TV work including "Utopia" and "The Third Day". The screenplay is by Jack Thorne, adapted from Frances Hodgson Burnett's book of the same name. Studiocanal will release Munden's The Secret Garden in UK cinemas starting April 17th, 2020 next year. There's no US release yet - stay tuned. First impression?