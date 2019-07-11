Dolph Lundgren in Trailer for Cheesy Italian Action Film 'The Tracker'

"No one can be trusted in this village." Lionsgate has released a trailer for a very cheesy Italian action film titled The Tracker, made by filmmaker Giorgio Serafini. The film stars Dolph Lundgren, completing his move away from anything with any real substance or worthwhile content, into the world of campy Italian B-movies. He's already been there for a while, but why not churn out a few more of these films for no one to watch. What is this one about? A mysterious stranger travels to a remote village where, 15 years earlier, his wife and daughter were kidnapped. Lundgren plays some kind of veteran marksman who gets revenge on the criminals who took his family. Also starring Cosimo Fusco, Anna Falchi, Marta Gastini, Bruno Bilotta, and Marco Mazzoli. This film looks as forgettable as they come, not even worth it for Lundgren.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Giorgio Serafini's The Tracker, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

This action-thriller stars Dolph Lundgren (The Expendables franchise) as a troubled warrior who returns home to solve the mystery of his family’s murder — and punish those he finds guilty. The Tracker, also known as The Stranger, is directed by Belgian-Italian filmmaker Giorgio Serafini, director of many action films including The Garbage Man, The Good War, Game of Death, Johnny's Gone, Ambushed, Blood of Redemption, Puncture Wounds, 200 Degrees, Flashburn, Agenda: Payback, The Executioners, Pegasus: Pony with a Broken Wing previously. The screenplay is co-written by Rab Berry, Scott Mallace, and Giorgio Serafini. This has yet to premiere or open anywhere else, aside from Japan. Lionsgate will release Serafini's The Tracker in select theaters + on VOD starting August 9th coming up. Anyone actually want to see this?