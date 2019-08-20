Don't Watch: US Trailer for Fatih Akin's Disgusting 'The Golden Glove'

"Mr. Honka knows much better than I do what's right for me." Strand Releasing has debuted the official trailer for a German indie, serial killer film called The Golden Glove, also titled Der Goldene Handschuh originally in German. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival to quite a bit of revulsion and controversy. The film tells the true story of a despicable serial killer from Hamburg in the 1970s, who murdered lonely old women after seducing them to his creepy attic loft. It features some of the most disgusting scenes you'll ever see, and lacks any real artistry or intrigue, making it mostly a horrible film to sit through that will leave you grossed out. By comparison, Lars von Trier's The House That Jack Built is much more intelligent and elegant. This is disgusting. It will make you puke - be careful. Jonas Dassler stars (with prosthetic make-up) as the killer Honka, and a supporting cast with Katja Studt, Margarete Tiesel, Adam Bousdoukos, Martina Eitner-Acheampong, and Marc Hosemann. I recommend staying far, far away from this one.

From acclaimed filmmaker Fatih Akin comes a gruesome tale of the notorious German serial killer Fritz Honka who haunted Hamburg’s red light district in the 1970s. Based on the novel of the same name, The Golden Glove follows Honka as he frequents his favorite bar, the "Golden Glove," where schmaltzy German songs move the boozy bar hounds to tears and drinking is a reflex against pain and longing. There, Honka, a pitiful loser chasing after lonely women, keeps more than just secrets in the attic. The Golden Glove, also known as Der Goldene Handschuh in German, is written and directed by acclaimed Turkish-German filmmaker Fatih Akin, director of the films Head-On, The Edge of Heaven, Soul Kitchen, The Cut, Goodbye Berlin, and In the Fade previously. Adapted from Heinz Strunk's book of the same name. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Bucheon Fantastic Film Fest. Strand releases Akin's The Golden Glove in select US theaters starting September 27th this fall. Anyone?