Drink Up! Official Trailer for 'Beers of Joy' Documentary About Beer

"Tasting is something that requires all of your focus." Gravitas Ventures has released the official trailer for a documentary titled Beers of Joy, a love letter to and appreciation of the wonderful beverage known as "beer". The concept of what became Beers of Joy was first born out of Anheuser-Busch's desire to create an entertaining film that not only celebrated the beer industry, but also told the inspiring stories of the people behind it in a way that would resonate far beyond the world of beer. So it's admittedly all kind of a corporate promo, but also an actual documentary about beer. The film spends time with four different people involved in exploring and making beer, learning about its history, and appreciating it at its finest. A "fascinating and savory journey following four people as they immerse themselves in their passion for beer." A delicious doc.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for David Swift & Scott Owen's doc Beers of Joy, from YouTube:

Beers of Joy is a fascinating, entertaining, savory journey into our world's favorite magical elixir. Feast upon stunning visuals of medieval monasteries, historic German villages, and breweries from across the world that serve as the backdrop for four people immersing themselves in their passion for beer. An internationally acclaimed brewer and a celebrated chef take separate journeys of discovery through Europe and early America, while two Advanced Cicerones attempt to pass the prestigious Master Cicerone exam (beer's equal to wine's Master Sommelier), one of the most difficult tests in the world. Historians, scientists, clergy, brewers, and—most importantly—the every man and woman add flavor to this love letter to beer and prove once and for all… life is best celebrated over a beer! Beers of Joy is co-directed by filmmakers David Swift & Scott Owen, both also working on the doc Mine is the Sunlight: Refugee Youth in Germany. Gravitas will release Beers of Joy in select theaters + on VOD starting March 1st coming up.