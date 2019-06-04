Dropping F Bombs All Over in Red Band Trailer for Tim Story's 'Shaft'

"He thinks he's the black James Bond." Warner Bros has revealed a second official trailer for the new Shaft movie – a full red band trailer packed with F bombs and foul language galore. Would you expect anything less? This fresh, funny update on Shaft stars three generations of Shafts - Samuel L. Jackson (from the 2000 movie), Richard Roundtree (the original John Shaft from the 1971 movie and TV show), and Jessie T. Usher as the new John Shaft Jr. The cast also includes Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Lauria, Titus Welliver, Method Man, Avan Jogia, and Isaach De Bankolé. In this new movie, John Shaft Jr., now a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, enlists his father's help to uncover the truth behind his best friend's untimely death. I'm not sure all this humor really works, but at least they're playing crude jokes off of each other. This Shaft hits theaters in just a few weeks if you want to catch it in theaters this summer.

Here's the second red band trailer for Tim Story's new Shaft movie, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can still see the first official trailer for Tim Story's Shaft here, to see the original reveal again.

JJ, aka John Shaft Jr. (Usher), may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ’s youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft (Jackson) agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem’s heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ’s own FBI analyst’s badge may clash with his dad’s trademark leather duster, there’s no denying family. Besides, Shaft’s got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that’s professional and personal. Shaft is directed by American filmmaker Tim Story, of the films The Firing Squad, Barbershop, Taxi, Fantastic Four, Rise of the Silver Surfer, Hurricane Season, Think Like a Man, Ride Along, Think Like a Man Too, and Ride Along 2 previously. The screenplay is by Kenya Barris & Alex Barnow; based upon the character John Shaft from the novel by Ernest Tidyman. Warner Bros will release Shaft in theaters everywhere starting June 14th this summer. Anyone interested?