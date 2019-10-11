Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' First Trailer

"You booked a river cruise and you can't swim?!" Disney has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the Jungle Cruise movie, an "adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle" voyage from director Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown, Non-Stop, The Shallows, The Commuter). This is the next big Disney franchise based on a theme park ride, inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean, taking us all on another exciting adventure with a cast of charismatic characters. Dwayne Johnson stars as the riverboat captain, joined by Emily Blunt as an explorer. Also with Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Veronica Falcón, Andy Nyman, and Paul Giamatti. There's tons of footage in this even though it's out next summer, but boy does it look like a whole boat-load of fun. It starts out like Mary Poppins, but becomes something else that looks wildly entertaining.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jaume Collet-Serra's Jungle Cruise, from Disney's YouTube:

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition movie, starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on her own research mission. Disney's Jungle Cruise movie is directed by Catalonian filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, director of the films House of Wax, Goal II: Living the Dream, Orphan, Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night, The Shallows, and The Commuter previously. The screenplay is written by John Requa & Glenn Ficarra, and Michael Green. Disney will open Collet-Serra's Jungle Cruise movie in theaters everywhere starting on July 24th, 2020 in the middle of the summer. First impression? Excited?