Eddie Marsan's Radio Station is Attacked in Official 'Feedback' Trailer

"Black Mirror meets Die Hard." Signature Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Feedback, a new film "from the creators of REC and The Shallows." This film is actually the feature directorial debut of a Spanish filmmaker, and is about a radio star who experiences the worst night of his life when stalkers assault the radio station where he's working. It seems to be a contained thriller at a radio station when hooligans take over. Eddie Marsan stars as Jarvis Dolan, with a cast including Paul Anderson, Ivana Baquero, Richard Brake, Oliver Coopersmith, Alexis Rodney, Anthony Head, Alana Boden, and Nacho Aldeguer. It's next premiering at FrightFest in the UK coming up soon, which is what this trailer is promoting. This looks intense and terrifying - might be a good one. "You're on the air!"

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Pedro C. Alonso's Feedback, direct from Signature's YouTube:

Feedback will leave you on the edge of your seat as we see the star journalist of a successful London late night radio shows evening take a macabre turn when two armed men burst into the studio, taking control of the show. Their mission: to shed light on a scandal that could spell the end of Jarvis' established career. Feedback is directed by Spanish filmmaker Pedro C. Alonso, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Pedro C. Alonso and Alberto Marini. The film already opened in Spain earlier this year. It next premieres at FrightFest in London this summer. Signature Ent. will release Alonso's Feedback direct-to-VOD in the UK starting August 26th this summer. Who's interested?