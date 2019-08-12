Eddie Murphy in First Trailer for Craig Brewer's 'Dolemite is My Name'

"It's filthy! You've got a product here that you can't sell, or promote." Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for an amusing new indie film titled Dolemite is My Name, the latest feature made by acclaimed American filmmaker Craig Brewer (The Poor & Hungry, Hustle & Flow, Black Snake Moan, Footloose). When Hollywood shuts him out, multi-talented Rudy Ray Moore strikes out on his own to make the 1975 blaxploitation film titled Dolemite. Comics and rappers have praised Moore as a pioneering influence over the past few decades, and Dolemite is My Name is a hilarious celebration of a singular talent who made his own legend. Eddie Murphy stars as Rudy Ray Moore, including a fantastic supporting cast with Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Chris Rock, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Mike Epps, T.I., and Chelsea Gilson. This just looks like a seriously good time at the movies, watching another amusing movie about making movies. And the perfect role for Eddie Murphy to take on these days.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Craig Brewer's Dolemite is My Name, from Netflix's YouTube:

Stung by a string of showbiz failures, floundering comedian Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy) has an epiphany that turns him into a word-of-mouth sensation: step onstage as someone else. Borrowing from the street mythology of 1970s Los Angeles, Moore assumes the persona of Dolemite, a pimp with a cane and an arsenal of obscene fables. However, his ambitions exceed selling bootleg records deemed too racy for mainstream radio stations to play. Moore convinces a social justice-minded dramatist (Keegan-Michael Key) to write his alter ego a film, incorporating kung fu, car chases, and Lady Reed (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), an ex-backup singer who becomes his unexpected comedic foil. Despite clashing with his pretentious director, D'Urville Martin (Wesley Snipes), and countless production hurdles at their studio in the dilapidated Dunbar Hotel, Moore's Dolemite becomes a runaway box office smash and a defining movie of the Blaxploitation era. Dolemite is My Name is directed by American filmmaker Craig Brewer, of the films The Poor & Hungry, Hustle & Flow, Black Snake Moan, and Footloose previously. The screenplay is written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. This is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival coming up. Netflix will then release Brewer's Dolemite is My Name in select theaters + streaming starting this fall.