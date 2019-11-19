Eiza González & Lucy Fry in Official Trailer for Mystery 'She's Missing'

"Where do you think she was going?" Vertical Entertainment has debuted an official US trailer for this indie drama from Ireland titled She's Missing, set in the Midwestern United States. Both written & directed by Irish filmmaker Alexandra McGuinness, the film stars Lucy Fry as a young woman named Heidi. When her friend goes missing at a rodeo, she goes on a search across the desert, digging up secrets and encountering the violence of life on the road. The main cast includes Eiza González, Blake Berris, Sheila Vand, with Christian Camargo, and Josh Hartnett. This looks rather strange, one of the quotes even states it has a "Lynchian sense of mystery." Seems to touch upon Manson-esque cults, and how people get lost on the road.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alexandra McGuinness' She's Missing, direct from YouTube:

When her best friend goes missing at a rodeo, Heidi (Lucy Fry) goes on a search across the desert, digging up secrets and encountering the violence of life on the road. She's Missing is both written and directed by Irish filmmaker Alexandra McGuinness, making her second feature film after Lotus Eaters previously, as well as a few shorts and additional TV work. Produced by Eamonn Cleary, Anna O'Malley, and Dominic Wright. Featuring music by David Harrington. This premiered at the Dublin Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Newport Beach and Edinburgh Film Festivals. Vertical Ent will release McGuinness' She's Missing in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 20th coming up. Anyone want to watch?