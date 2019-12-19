Elijah Wood in Official Trailer for Extra Strange Film 'Come To Daddy'

"I need to know why you sent that letter!" Saban Films has unveiled an official trailer for a strange, wacky little indie film titled Come To Daddy. It's not really horror, it's not really drama, it's one of these peculiar films that keeps going to weird places and you have no idea what is about to happen next. Come To Daddy stars Elijah Wood as a man in his thirties who receives a cryptic invitation to head to a remote cabin for a visit with his father after a lifetime of estrangement. Also starring Stephen McHattie, Martin Donovan, Michael Smiley, Madeleine Sami, and Simon Chin. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, but also played at Fantastic Fest, Sitges, Beyond Fest, Toronto After Dark, and tons of other genre fests. It definitely won't be for everyone, but there will be some who find the strangeness of this film to be pure bliss.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ant Timpson's Come To Daddy, direct from YouTube:

Norval Greenwood (Wood), a privileged man-child arrives at the beautiful and remote coastal cabin of his estranged father. He quickly discovers that not only is dad a jerk, but he also has a shady past that is rushing to catch up with both of them. Now, hundreds of miles from his cushy comfort zone, Norval must battle with demons, both real and perceived, in order to reconnect with a father he barely knows. Come To Daddy is directed by Kiwi producer / filmmaker Ant Timpson, making his feature directorial debut after a short and other producing work previously; he also conceived of The ABCs of Death anthology series. The screenplay is written by Toby Harvard, based on an idea by Ant Timpson. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and it also played at Fantastic Fest earlier this year. Saban Films will release Timpson's Come To Daddy in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 7th, 2020 in a few months. Anyone curious?