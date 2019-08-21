Eliza Scanlen in First Trailer for 'Babyteeth' Film Premiering in Venice

"It's not reasonable!" "This is her first love…" eOne has revealed the first official trailer for an indie drama titled Babyteeth, marking the feature directorial debut of up-and-coming filmmaker Shannon Murphy. The film is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival starting this month, playing in competition as one of only three films directed by women in the main line-up at the festival this year. This Australian bittersweet comedy, self-adapted from the play of the same name by Rita Kalnejais, follows a couple who discover their seriously ill teenage daughter has fallen in love with a kooky small time drug dealer. Eliza Scanlen, who also appears in Little Women, stars with a small cast including Toby Wallace, Emily Barclay, Eugene Gilfedder, Essie Davis, and Ben Mendelsohn. This film is one of my most anticipated to see in Venice, and so far so good. Looks promising with plenty to admire in the unique story and all the deft performances.

Here's the first festival promo trailer for Shannon Murphy's Babyteeth, direct from Screen's YouTube:

When seriously ill teenager Milla falls madly in love with smalltime drug dealer Moses, it's her parents' worst nightmare. But as Milla's first brush with love brings her a new lust for life, things get messy and traditional morals go out the window. Milla soon shows everyone in her orbit - her parents, Moses, a sensitive music teacher, a budding child violinist, and a disarmingly honest pregnant neighbour - how to live like you have nothing to lose. What might have been a disaster for the Finlay family instead leads to letting go and finding grace in the glorious chaos of life. Babyteeth joyously explores how good it is not to be dead yet and how far we will go for love. Babyteeth is directed by Australian filmmaker Shannon Murphy, making her feature directorial debut following of a number of short films and TV work previously, including episodes of "On the Ropes". The screenplay is written by Rita Kalnejais. This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival this year in competition. No other release dates are set - stay tuned. First impression?