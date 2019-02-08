Elizabeth McGovern & Haley Lu Richardson in 'The Chaperone' Trailer

"She will need to prove that she can adhere to the moral code of Denishawn." PBS has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled The Chaperone, based on the book by Laura Moriarty. This premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year, and also played at the Mill Valley Film Festival in the fall. The Chaperone is the other collaboration between "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes, who wrote the script, and director Michael Engler, who is also directing the Downton Abbey movie coming out this fall. Set in the early 1920s, a Kansas woman finds her life forever changed when she accompanies a young dancer as a chaperone on her fame-seeking journey to New York. Haley Lu Richardson plays the dancer, Louise, and Elizabeth McGovern is her chaperone Norma - which Louise's mother insisted upon or she wouldn't be allowed to go. The full cast includes Campbell Scott, Geza Rohrig, Miranda Otto, Victoria Hill, Robert Fairchild, and Blythe Danner. Give this a watch if you're a big fan of the roaring 20s or dance.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Engler's The Chaperone, direct from YouTube:

Louise Brooks the 1920s silver screen sensation who never met a rule she didn’t break, epitomized the restless, reckless spirit of the Jazz Age. But, just a few years earlier, she was a 15 year-old student in Wichita, Kansas for whom fame and fortune were only dreams. When the opportunity arises for her to go to New York to study with a leading dance troupe, her mother insists there be a chaperone. Norma Carlisle (Elizabeth McGovern), a local society matron who never broke a rule in her life, impulsively volunteers to accompany Louise (Haley Lu Richardson) to New York. Why does this utterly conventional woman do this? What happens to her when she lands in Manhattan with an unusually rebellious teenager as her ward? The Chaperone is directed by American filmmaker Michael Engler, also of the upcoming Downton Abbey movie this year, plus lots of TV episodes of "The Big C", "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Sex and the City", and "30 Rock". The screenplay is written by Julian Fellowes (of "Downton Abbey"); adapted from the book by Laura Moriarty. This initially premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year. PBS Distribution will release Engler's The Chaperone in select theaters starting March 29th next month. How does it look?