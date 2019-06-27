Ella-Rae Smith in New Trailer for Sci-Fi Adventure '2 Hours' or '2:Hrs'

"Can you save my life?" 4Digital Media has debuted an official US trailer for a "family adventure" movie titled 2 Hours, also known as 2:Hrs. The plot is a bit odd: three school friends ditch classes, and somehow stumble into the lab of a mad scientist lady. There they discover her latest invention, The Vitalitron, which predicts the time of death of any living creature. Tim discovers he only has two hours left to live, so he and his mates create a bucket list that will cram a lifetime into the next two hours. Anyone want to bet that he doesn't die at the end of two hours, but learns a few lessons along the way? What an original idea. Starring Harry Jarvis, Ella-Rae Smith (seen in "Clique", "Into the Badlands", The Commuter), Alhaji Fofana, Keith Allen, Siobhan Redmond, Seann Walsh, Marek Larwood, and Kirsty Dillon. It looks pretty bad - almost made-for-TV bad, but that's why it's being dumped direct-to-VOD here in the US this summer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for D. James Newton's 2 Hours or 2:Hrs, direct from YouTube:

Teenage slacker, Tim Edge (Harry Jarvis) gets more than he bargained for when he convinces his two best friends (Ella-Rae Smith & Alhaji Fofana) to skip a school trip. After stumbling into the laboratory of mad scientist "Lena Eidelhorn" (Siobhan Redmond) they learn of The Vitalitron, Lena’s latest invention which predicts the time of death of any living creature. An unwitting subject in Lena’s experiment, Tim discovers he only has two hours left to live. Without time on his side, Tim and his mates create a bucket list that will cram a lifetime into the next two hours. 2 Hours is directed by English filmmaker D. James Newton, making his feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Roland Moore. This already opened in cinemas in the UK last summer. 4Digital Media will release Newton's 2 Hours direct-to-VOD in the US starting August 6th, 2019 coming up this summer. Anyone want to see this film? Worth a watch?