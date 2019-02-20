Ellen Page & Kate Mara in Official Trailer for Drama 'My Days of Mercy'

"She's from the other side…" Lionsgate has debuted an official trailer for indie drama My Days of Mercy, formerly known as just Mercy when this premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2017. The relationship drama is about the daughter of a man on death row who falls in love with a woman named Mercy, who just so happens to be on the opposite side of her family's political cause. This tests her values as her world begins to unravel. Ellen Page stars as Lucy, and Kate Mara as Mercy, with a cast including Elias Koteas, Amy Seimetz, Brian Geraghty, Beau Knapp, Tonya Pinkins, and Charlie Shotwell. It looks compelling, but it's not a good sign that it has taken two years to get a release and is headed straight to VOD in the end.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tali Shalom-Ezer's My Days of Mercy, direct from YouTube:

Lucy (Ellen Page), the daughter of a man who is on death row, falls in love with Mercy (Kate Mara), a woman on the opposing side of her family’s political cause. As a result, Lucy’s value for truth is tested as her world begins to unravel. My Days of Mercy, formerly titled just Mercy, is directed by Israeli filmmaker Tali Shalom-Ezer, director of the films Surrogate and Princess previously, as well as all the episodes of the TV show "The Psychologist". The screenplay is written by Joe Barton. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2017, and also played at the Palm Springs and Guadalajara Film Festivals last year. Lionsgate will release Shalom-Ezer's My Days of Mercy direct-to-VOD starting April 5th, 2019 in spring.