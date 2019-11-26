Embark on a Quest in Another New Trailer for Pixar's 'Onward' Movie

"We're going on a quest!" Disney has revealed another official international trailer for Pixar's Onward, their next original project that's both written and directed by Dan Scanlon (of Monsters University). This new Pixar movie arrives in theaters March, coming up in just a few months, their first of two original movies out next year (Soul being the other). Onward is set in a "suburban fantasy world" and follows these two elf brothers who could not be more unalike. Tom Holland voices Ian Lightfoot, and Chris Pratt voices his brother Barney Lightfoot. The only other main voices listed include Octavia Spencer and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The two brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Now with the big reveal of the half-father pants thing out of the way, they can finally give us a taste of what else is going on in this. And I'm very, very curious. The more we see, the better this looks - which is usually the case with Pixar.

Here's the third official trailer (+ poster) for Dan Scanlon's Onward, direct from Disney UK's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Dan Scanlon's Onward here, or the other official trailer here.

Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers, Ian & Barney Lightfoot (Tom Holland & Chris Pratt) embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Pixar's Onward is both written and directed by animation filmmaker Dan Scanlon, director of the Pixar movie Monsters University, as well as a mockumentary film titled Tracy previously. Scanlon first started out working as a storyboard artist before becoming a director. It's produced by Kori Rae, and executive produced by Pete Docter. Disney + Pixar will release Scanlon's Onward in theaters everywhere starting on March 6th, 2020 early next year. For more updates on the film, follow @Pixar or @MrDanScanlon. See the first teaser again. Thoughts? Looking good?