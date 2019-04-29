Emile Hirsch is Peel in Trailer for Quirky Coming-of-Age Drama 'Peel'

"I'm happy you're still alive." Sony Pictures has debuted an official trailer for an indie coming-of-age film titled simple Peel, from director Rafael Monserrate. This just premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year, and is heading straight to VOD for release in May. Emile Hirsch stars as Peel, a sheltered boy who grew up within the confines of his childhood home. When his mother dies, he must venture out into the world alone and figure out how to survive, and how to find his family again. Peel's lack of cynicism and innocence has an inadvertent, yet powerful effect on those he meets, as he brings a group of marginalized misfits closer to their true home. Also starring Amy Brenneman, Jack Kesy, Shiloh Fernandez, Yaya DaCosta, and Jacob Vargas. Definitely looks a bit awkward yet amusing, but doesn't seem too promising.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Rafael Monserrate's Peel, direct from Sony's YouTube:

After his father takes his two brothers and leaves him, Peel (Emile Hirsch) is forced to grow up in a state of arrested development. Once his mother dies, he must forge his own path and move forward on his own, while attempting to find his lost brothers. Peel's child-like innocence and lack of cynicism has a healing quality on all the damaged characters he meets on his journey to rebuild his broken family. Peel is directed by producer / filmmaker Rafael Monserrate, director of the film The Dissection of Thanksgiving, as well as producing work on "Alone", "Ivory Wars", and "Bounty Wars". The screenplay is written by Lee Karaim, with additional material by Troy Hall. This premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year. Sony Pictures will debut Monserrate's Peel direct-to-VOD starting May 7th coming up. Anyone interested?